Beyond the Barrel
18 – 20 June 2019 | McLaren Vale & Adelaide, South Australia
The Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC) in partnership with Wine Australia and the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) are proud to present the National Wine Tourism Conference: Beyond the Barrel as part of the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.
This Beyond the Barrel will focus on helping your business or region develop and deliver quality, authentic and engaging wine tourism experiences.
This 3-day conference to be held in South Australia will be packed with educational workshops, commercial business meetings, engaging conference sessions, invaluable networking events and opportunities all designed to propel wineries into the world of tourism.
A Welcome from the MD:
Having an authentic wine tourism experience has become an important part of an Australian holiday for many of our international visitors – especially the China and US markets.
The quality of the wine, the friendliness of the people and the natural setting of our wineries, all combine to deliver a powerful, memorable holiday experiences.
Our impressive local wine industry has a lot to offer international visitors, and for this reason ATEC, in partnership with Wine Australia and South Australian Tourism Commission, are calling on wineries and wine tourism regions to take part in Beyond the Barrel.
Beyond the Barrel is a unique opportunity to participate in commercially focused discussions between international travel buyers and wine tourism sellers, be actively engaged in a quality conference program and enjoy the networking opportunities which will provide the opportunity to discuss how to create and expand a sought-after wine tourism experience.
We invite you to come along and enjoy what is bound to be an informative gathering of Australia’s wine tourism leaders at Beyond the Barrel, taking place in South Australia in June.
See you there!
Peter Shelley
Managing Director, Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC)
Informative education sessions
With the launch of the Growing Wine Tourism initiative, informative educational sessions will be ran to help enhance and grow your current wine tourism offering.
Countless networking opportunities
Will facilitate connections between wine tourism products and international travel buyers at over 7 invaluable networking opportunities across the 3-day event.
'Speed dating' style appointments
Engage in a series of commercial business-to-business appointments between wine tourism sellers and buyers.
Engaging conference program
The Beyond the Barrel conference program will cover key topics currently facing the industry along with a plenary, panels and breakout sessions, featuring industry leaders and relevant keynote speaker.
Activity afternoon
The activity afternoon allows delegates to network & learn about innovative ways to enhance visitation by attending 1 of 4 showcase wine tourism experiences.
Buyer familiarisations
Buyers will get the opportunity to immerse themselves in the wine tourism offerings available in South Australia through the great famil program offered by SATC.