Having an authentic wine tourism experience has become an important part of an Australian holiday for many of our international visitors – especially the China and US markets.

The quality of the wine, the friendliness of the people and the natural setting of our wineries, all combine to deliver a powerful, memorable holiday experiences.

Our impressive local wine industry has a lot to offer international visitors, and for this reason ATEC, in partnership with Wine Australia and South Australian Tourism Commission, are calling on wineries and wine tourism regions to take part in Beyond the Barrel.

Beyond the Barrel is a unique opportunity to participate in commercially focused discussions between international travel buyers and wine tourism sellers, be actively engaged in a quality conference program and enjoy the networking opportunities which will provide the opportunity to discuss how to create and expand a sought-after wine tourism experience.

We invite you to come along and enjoy what is bound to be an informative gathering of Australia’s wine tourism leaders at Beyond the Barrel, taking place in South Australia in June.

See you there!

Peter Shelley

Managing Director, Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC)